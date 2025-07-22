Ignite Planners LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $221.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.91. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

