Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,457 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $74,477,000 after buying an additional 164,149 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,845,575 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,424,000 after acquiring an additional 255,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,878 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $68,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,331,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 853,867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 529,667 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Amara sold 6,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $262,976.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 92,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,142.07. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 12,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $492,674.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 145,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,543.52. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,345 shares of company stock worth $2,150,876 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Up 1.2%

YELP opened at $34.87 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $41.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

