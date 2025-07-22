Ignite Planners LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 1,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 11,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.9%

CAT opened at $409.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.61 and its 200 day moving average is $349.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $419.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.53.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

