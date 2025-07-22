PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11, Zacks reports. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PulteGroup stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. ( NYSE:PHM Free Report ) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.69.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

