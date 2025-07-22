Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $70.27 million for the quarter.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

FCPT opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.71%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $210,229.14. Following the sale, the director owned 53,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,771.82. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 681,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 79,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

