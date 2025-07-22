Gallacher Capital Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.45.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,441.16. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith acquired 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,734.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,616,061.74. This represents a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $217.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.10.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

