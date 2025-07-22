Ryerson (RYI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Ryerson to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Ryerson has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.140 EPS.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson Stock Performance

NYSE:RYI opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $744.73 million, a P/E ratio of -105.14 and a beta of 1.54. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $27.41.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -340.91%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ryerson

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.