Ignite Planners LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

JCPB stock opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

