Wealth Alliance LLC Buys 159 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 181,670 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,528,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 77.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 37.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $228.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $148.09 and a 12 month high of $284.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.95.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.