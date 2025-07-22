H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in H&R Block by 1,552.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Up 0.1%

H&R Block stock opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $68.45.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 179.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRB. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

