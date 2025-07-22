Gallacher Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,369,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 376.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,790,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 663.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,150 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,218.64.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE FICO opened at $1,534.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,789.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,841.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12-month low of $1,477.12 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.99, for a total value of $5,967,987.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 44,338 shares in the company, valued at $69,432,864.62. This represents a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 242 shares in the company, valued at $505,175. The trade was a 76.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $45,222,913 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

