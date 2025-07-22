Obermeyer Wealth Partners Sells 148 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $109,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $105.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

