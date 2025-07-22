Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.630-9.830 EPS.

Shares of DGX opened at $166.93 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $137.71 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.07.

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

