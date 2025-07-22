Gallacher Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid Transco in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in National Grid Transco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in National Grid Transco by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in National Grid Transco by 197.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on National Grid Transco in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid Transco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

NGG opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.76. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $74.58.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.0345 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.27%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

