Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 175.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $287,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,409,644.90. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,095 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,099 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTR

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.