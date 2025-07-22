Obermeyer Wealth Partners Acquires 2,904 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $13,094,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 3,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

