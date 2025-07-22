Reviewing BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)

Profitability

This table compares BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust N/A -36.27% -32.76% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 87.50% 243.41% 150.00%

Risk & Volatility

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust $6.64 million 1.64 -$1.14 million N/A N/A Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $6.62 million 8.56 $6.54 million $0.99 9.54

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Summary

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust beats BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

