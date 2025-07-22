J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,597 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 350.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.24. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $96.10 and a one year high of $127.10.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3716 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

