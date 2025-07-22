J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 25,174.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,246,000 after acquiring an additional 854,677 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,654,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3,366.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 232,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 225,732 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,064,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,498,000 after acquiring an additional 144,438 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6%
VYMI opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
