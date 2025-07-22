J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,179 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 141.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

