Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.100-7.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.053. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.950-2.050 EPS.

NYSE CCK opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Crown has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crown from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 135,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,358. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 39.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Crown by 30.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

