Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $843,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 118.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $235.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.59.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.79.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

