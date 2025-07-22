Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total transaction of $708,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $324,301.12. The trade was a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $1,563,466.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,615.63. This trade represents a 54.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,722,082 in the last 90 days. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT stock opened at $182.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.06 and a 12 month high of $190.28.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 23.81%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.