Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,309,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 35.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,982,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,677.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5,501.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5,022.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $20.39 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,453.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.