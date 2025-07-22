7,800 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 481.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at HubSpot
In related news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total value of $4,616,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,718,775.45. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $339,350.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,670,843.94. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,678 shares of company stock worth $11,336,616 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HubSpot Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $547.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,216.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.66. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.43.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
