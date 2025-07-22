Obermeyer Wealth Partners Sells 154,218 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 154,218 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,839,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $306,465,000 after buying an additional 226,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock valued at $85,555,309. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8%

ORCL stock opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $683.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $251.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.21 and its 200-day moving average is $168.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.29.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

