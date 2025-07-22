1,826 Shares in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of DUK opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day moving average is $116.14. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.