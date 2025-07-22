Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,249,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,597,000 after acquiring an additional 185,676 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 663.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,734,000 after acquiring an additional 215,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,820 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,466.92. This represents a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $305,150.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $627,300. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,294. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of ROKU opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.60 and a beta of 2.12. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

