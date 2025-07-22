Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.870-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.003. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.330-7.630 EPS.

EFX opened at $260.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.21. Equifax has a twelve month low of $199.98 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equifax from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,539,980.95. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

