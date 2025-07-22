AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 360.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $149,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 90,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,291.15. The trade was a 16.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 48,333 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $429,197.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,643,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,590,621.44. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,384 shares of company stock worth $1,228,039 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,811,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 387,524 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

