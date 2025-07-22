Top Biotech Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 20th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, and Danaher are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop, and commercialize products based on biological processes—such as novel drugs, therapies, or diagnostic tools. Because breakthroughs in biotechnology can drive rapid value swings, these stocks often carry higher volatility and risk compared to more established industries. Investors in biotech stocks typically look for long-term growth potential tied to clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, and scientific advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

TMO stock traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $415.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,647,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,037. The firm has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $410.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.26. 5,331,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,641. The company has a market cap of $334.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76. AbbVie has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $218.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.17 and a 200 day moving average of $189.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.98. 4,239,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,523,488. The company has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.13 and a 200 day moving average of $205.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Read More