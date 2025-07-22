Top Space Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 20th

Alphabet, GE Aerospace, Berkshire Hathaway, Rocket Lab, Boeing, Eaton, and RTX are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded shares of companies whose core business involves space-related activities—ranging from satellite design and manufacturing to launch services, space tourism, and deep-space exploration. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the rapidly growing commercial space economy driven by government contracts, private missions, and emerging technologies. These firms span established aerospace contractors and nimble “new-space” startups, each carrying its own set of growth opportunities and risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $185.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,864,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,179,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.01.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE stock traded up $3.21 on Friday, reaching $263.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,605,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $272.80. The company has a market capitalization of $280.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.06.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $473.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,906. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $406.11 and a 12-month high of $542.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.95.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

RKLB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,847,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,872. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -128.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. Rocket Lab has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $53.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,968,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,597,328. The stock has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $233.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.26 and a 200-day moving average of $184.78.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $378.89. 2,941,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,275. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.69. Eaton has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $384.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $151.68. 5,922,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,272,943. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.59. RTX has a 52 week low of $102.62 and a 52 week high of $152.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

