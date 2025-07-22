Cybersecurity Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 20th

Alphabet, Dell Technologies, and CrowdStrike are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, sell, or support technologies and services designed to protect digital systems, networks, and data from cyber threats. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing market for firewalls, antivirus software, encryption, intrusion detection, and related security solutions. Their performance often correlates with the frequency and severity of cyberattacks, as rising threats drive higher demand for protective measures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.06. 33,864,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,179,845. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.01. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.08. 11,017,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,515,424. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $147.66. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $475.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -689.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

See Also