Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $50.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.05.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

