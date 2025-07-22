J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,889 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.69 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

