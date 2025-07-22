Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,960,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after purchasing an additional 41,581 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 646,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after buying an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 599,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after buying an additional 103,482 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.65. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.47%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 117.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Wedbush raised shares of LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David M. Boitano bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,260.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,378.46. This trade represents a 62.33% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

