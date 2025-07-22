Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,654,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,497,000 after purchasing an additional 794,494 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.
AIRR opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36.
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
