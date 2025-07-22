Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,654,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,497,000 after purchasing an additional 794,494 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

AIRR opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.