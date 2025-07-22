Csenge Advisory Group Trims Position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FLCA stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $32.08 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a market cap of $442.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

