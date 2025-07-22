Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 382.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,704,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,232 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,817 shares during the period. Headland Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,000,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,917,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,164,000 after purchasing an additional 670,011 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 625,303 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

