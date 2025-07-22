Head to Head Comparison: Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) and AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) and AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Optex Systems and AerSale”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optex Systems $33.99 million 2.59 $3.77 million $0.71 17.93 AerSale $345.07 million 0.78 $5.85 million ($0.11) -52.55

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AerSale has higher revenue and earnings than Optex Systems. AerSale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Optex Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

19.1% of Optex Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of AerSale shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Optex Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of AerSale shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Optex Systems and AerSale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optex Systems 13.06% 25.10% 19.04% AerSale -1.78% -0.64% -0.46%

Risk & Volatility

Optex Systems has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerSale has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Optex Systems and AerSale, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optex Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00 AerSale 0 3 1 0 2.25

AerSale has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.41%. Given AerSale’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AerSale is more favorable than Optex Systems.

About Optex Systems

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows. The company also provides various periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams, Bradley, and Stryker families of fighting vehicles, as well as light armored and armored security vehicles. The company offers its products directly to the federal government, prime contractors, and foreign governments. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc is a subsidiary of Sileas Corporation.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). The Asset Management Solutions segment engages in the sale and lease of aircraft, engines, and airframes, as well as disassembly of these assets for component parts. The TechOps segment provides internal and third-party aviation services, including internally developed engineered solutions, heavy aircraft maintenance and modification, and component MRO, as well as end-of-life disassembly services. This segment provides aircraft modifications, cargo and tanker conversions of aircraft, and aircraft storage; and MRO services for landing gear, thrust reversers, hydraulic systems, and other aircraft components. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

