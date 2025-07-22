Reviewing Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) and Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) and Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Badger Meter and Frequency Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Meter 0 3 3 0 2.50 Frequency Electronics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Badger Meter presently has a consensus price target of $237.20, suggesting a potential downside of 3.39%. Given Badger Meter’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Badger Meter is more favorable than Frequency Electronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

89.0% of Badger Meter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of Frequency Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Badger Meter shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Frequency Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Badger Meter and Frequency Electronics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Meter $826.56 million 8.75 $124.94 million $4.54 54.08 Frequency Electronics $69.81 million 3.22 $23.80 million $2.47 9.40

Badger Meter has higher revenue and earnings than Frequency Electronics. Frequency Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Badger Meter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Badger Meter has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frequency Electronics has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Badger Meter and Frequency Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Meter 15.74% 22.35% 16.27% Frequency Electronics 34.09% 58.90% 28.74%

Summary

Badger Meter beats Frequency Electronics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc. manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives. In addition, the company offers ORION Cellular endpoints to power network as a service; ORION mobile read endpoints support for deploying AMR solution; radio products; hardware, instruments, and sensors, and related software, to enhance connected data to a water utility's operation; water quality monitoring solutions, including optical sensing and electrochemical instruments; and high frequency pressure and leak detection sensors to aid in burst pipe and leak events; as well as BEACON, a secure cloud-hosted software suite that establishes alerts for specific conditions and allows consumer engagement tools that permit end water customers to view and manage their water usage activity. Its flow instrumentation products are used in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, and corporate sustainability markets. The company serves water utilities, commercial, and industrial industries; and provides training, project management, technical support, and other collaborative services for customers. It sells its products and software directly, as well as through resellers and representatives. The company was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Frequency Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S. military; and provides design and technical support for satellite business. FEI-Zyfer segment offers global positioning system technologies to systems and subsystems for secure communications, both government and commercial, and other locator applications; and engages in sale and support of wireline telecommunications products, including US5G. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.