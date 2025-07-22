Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.12.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 43,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $4,673,936.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,403,843.95. This represents a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,441,097.64. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,625 shares of company stock worth $8,595,110 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $104.62 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $121.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average is $108.50.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

