VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Boosted by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total value of $1,383,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 544,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,743,860.12. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 40,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,278,592 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VRSN opened at $284.17 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.49 and a 12 month high of $291.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.44 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

