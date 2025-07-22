Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $461.67 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $418.88 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.14.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.69.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

