Gries Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 118.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 66,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 102,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $63.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

