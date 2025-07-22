Gries Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13,900.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $112.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.94.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

