GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.06% of Barrett Business Services worth $21,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 251,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,931,000 after buying an additional 47,447 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5,807.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

BBSI opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.54.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $292.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 7,380 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $310,993.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,938.56. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 13,327 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $569,196.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 209,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,490.16. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,061 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,470. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

