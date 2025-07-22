American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,390,000 after buying an additional 537,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in American Tower by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,547,000 after buying an additional 3,421,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,164,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.88.

American Tower Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE AMT opened at $226.40 on Tuesday. American Tower Corporation has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

