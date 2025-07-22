HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Elefante Mark B acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,840,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $387.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.19. Stryker Corporation has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

