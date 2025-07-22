HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in American Tower by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 23,627.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,784 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.88.

American Tower stock opened at $226.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.73. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

